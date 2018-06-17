Quantcast

Sunday Night's Valley Baseball Scores and Highlights

Tom Sox David Harding reaches second after a two-run RBI double Tom Sox David Harding reaches second after a two-run RBI double

VBL SOUTH DIVISION
Charlottesville 8, Harrisonburg 3 *Pat McColl gets 11th straight game with hit

Waynesboro 6, Front Royal 5 *Generals improve to 5-5 on the season

Purcellville 4, Staunton 3 *Braves fall to 6-6 on the season

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

