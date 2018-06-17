Group to Hold Barbecue to Educate Community on Gang Activity

The barbecue is free and open to everyone

People in the Charlottesville area are invited to attend a free community barbecue on Tuesday, June 19, at Tonsler Park.

GRACE - or Gang Reduction through Active Community Engagement - is hosting the barbecue with the hope of educating the public about gang activity in the community.

The event will feature a kickball tournament, live music, and even a guest appearance from an NFL champion.

“We also will have our local hero Rashard Davis, he'll be doing a kickball tournament, talking to a lot of different people here in the community, so it would just be a fun day for all as well as just talking about what GRACE plans to do in terms of helping out the community," says Wes Bellamy, the event organizer and member of GRACE.

The event is free and open to the public, and will last from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday.