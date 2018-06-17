Landing in U.S. Lands Dublin Native Aidan Igiehon Dozens of Division I Offers

On June 28th, 2014, Aidan Igiehon arrived in the United States for the first time in his life, from his home home town of Dublin, Ireland.

"I was 13 years old," says Igiehon. "It was pretty scary but you have to grow up pretty fast."

At 13-years old, Igiehon was already six-foot-five and dunking on his peers.

He didn't even originally come to the states for basketball but by the luck of the Irish, or maybe just raw talent, coaches took notice of Igiehon's abilities.

"They called my mom," says Igiehon. "My mom was like, there's no way you're going over there. You're not good enough, because she hasn't seen me yet. My coach was like this is pretty serious."

Serious enough to already have dozens of division one offers, including an offer from Virginia.

"Me and Tony Bennett do have a pretty good relationship," says Igiehon. "We text now and then...being here actually lets me have a better feel for the school even if I'm not here with the staff...he likes my motor, he likes my size he thinks I'm physically mature for my age."

Igiehon is already six-foot-ten, 215 pounds.

He also wants to show coaches that he's mentally mature, and can handle the pressure of a poor game performance.

"How you deal with that's just mental toughness...because even if you do have a bad game, you can always try hard, so if you're not catching the ball, if you're not finishing well, they can still say well he's playing hard, which is the important thing."

Igiehon currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with his aunt and uncle.

Of course, the ACC tournament has been held in Brooklyn the last few years.

"The ACC is obviously a great conference. Its mostly every kids dream to play in one of the power conferences."