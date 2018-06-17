CASPCA Holds Adoption Event as Shelter Hits Capacity

A dog overload has the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in need of help to give some playful pups a forever home.

The no-kill shelter is hosting a "Waggin’ Wheel" adoption special over the weekend of June 16, where pet lovers can spin a wheel to see what discounted rate they can pay to adopt a dog.

The CASPCA says its renovation has reduced its kennel space by close to two dozen. The reduced space combined with an uptick in strays recently has put the shelter in a tough spot.

"We have been taking in quite a few stray dogs this week, so our kennels are completely full and we are really in need of adopters or fosters at this point so we could really use some help," says Angie Gunter, the executive director of the CASPCA.

If you'd like to get in on the special, there’s still time. The event runs through the end of the day on Monday, June 18.