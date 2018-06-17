Excessive Heat Prompts City Cooling Centers to Open Starting Monday

In preparations for the excessive heat and humidity this week, localities and people are preparing for the elements.

The City of Charlottesville will open three cooling centers for people to escape to the heat Monday. The centers will remain open until further notice.

Localities are asking people to check-in on the elderly this week because heat and high humidity can increase the risk of stress and illness.

People in the area are planning ahead for the rising temperatures.

A guest at Onesty Family Aquatic Center, Bruce Henning said, “Just basically trying to get in any water possible, get our feet wet and probably stay inside during the hot part, even at night. I mean it's just so hot.”

Charlottesville visitor, Sylvia Mills said, “I think we all love summer, but we do get those brutal days, so we just do our best to have fun while keeping cool.”

Water will be available at all cooling centers listed below.

Press Release from the Charlottesville Communications Office:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - For those affected by the excessive heat expected in our area, the City will be designating Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) as cooling centers beginning Monday, June 18 until further notice.

Key Recreation Center is located at 800 E. Market Street. The hours of operation are 5 pm to 9 pm Monday through Friday; 1pm to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.



Tonsler Recreation Center is located at 501 Cherry Avenue. The hours of operation are Noon to 9 pm Monday through Friday; Noon to 6 pm Saturday; Closed Sunday.



Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) is located at 201 E. Market Street. The hours of operation are 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday; 9 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.



Water is accessible at all locations.

MORE HEAT-RELATED INFORMATION

Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States every year.

The combination of temperatures in the upper 90s and high humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness. Most susceptible are the very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities.

Avoid poorly ventilated areas and prolonged work in the sun.

Keep plenty of fluids on hand and try to stay inside, or take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight, loose fitting clothing.

Never leave children unattended in a vehicle. Check the backseat before exiting. During extreme heat vehicle temperatures can reach lethal levels in a matter of minutes.

Routinely check on family members, neighbors, elderly, chronically ill, and friends. If they have air conditioning available encourage them to use it.

Replace salt and minerals: heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.

If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage or taking salt tablets.

If you feel you are experiencing heat-related symptoms, call 911.