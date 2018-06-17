Saturday Night Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

Front Royal jumped out to a 7-0 lead against the Braves

The Tom Sox lost for just the third time this season, as Charlottesville fell 4-3 in ten innings at Covington on Saturday night.

The victory gives the Lumberjacks a half-game lead over the Sox for first place in the VBL South Division standings.

Charlottesville (7-3) will host Harrisonburg on Sunday.

The Turks won 4-3 at home against Waynesboro on Saturday, as they held the Generals to just five hits.

Waynesboro will play at Front Royal on Sunday.

The Cardinals won 14-8 at Staunton on Saturday night.

The Braves pounded out thirteen hits, but could not rally from a 7-0 deficit.

Trey Jacobs went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, and three runs scored for Staunton.