Charlottesville Alliance FC Beats Virginia Beach City 2-1

The Charlottesville Alliance Football Club remained undefeated on its home field with a 2-1 win over NPSL MidAtlantic conference rival Virginia Beach City on Saturday at Charlottesville High School.

JMU rising sophomore Aaron Ward-Baptiste scored the first goal of the game off a rebound from former Riverheads HS star James Kasak's shot, and Ward-Baptiste sent a long pass forward to his JMU teammate Carson Jeffris to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

Former Albemarle HS star Jake Gelnovatch made the start in net for the Alliance.

Charlottesville FC will play at Northern Virginia on Wednesday.