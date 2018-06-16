Charlottesville Alliance FC Beats Virginia Beach City 2-1

Charlottesville Alliance FC Beats Virginia Beach City 2-1Posted: Updated:
Aaron Ward-Baptiste celebrates
Jake Gelnovatch
Charlottesville Alliance FC Beats Virginia Beach City 2-1More>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story