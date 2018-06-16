Charlottesville Bar Raises a Glass to Dads While Raising Money for Charity

Dozens of dads headed to Random Row Brewing in Charlottesville Saturday night to celebrate fatherhood while also raising money for a great cause.

The second annual Father’s Eve event featured beer, an arm wrestling competition, outdoor games and a special toast to fathers.

The event raises money for the ReadyKids REAL Dads Program.

Jon Elliott, Father’s Eve organizer, said, "They've got a program that directly helps improve relationships between fathers, their children and their families."

Brewer and co-founder of Random Row, Kevin McElroy said, "We know that a lot of dads like to spend Father’s Day with their families so this is just an opportunity for everybody to get out and enjoy an evening together."

Father’s Eve is a nationwide event and is held in 43 different cities across the United States. The Charlottesville group is confident they will top last year's fundraising goal.