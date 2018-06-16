'Everybody Knows Who Patrick Ewing Is' - Basketball Recruit Day'Ron Sharpe

Sharpe has offers from schools like UVa, Georgetown, and UNC

Four-star prospect Day'Ron Sharpe is playing at the Top 100 Camp

The Virginia men's basketball team has offers extended to about ten players who are playing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp at John Paul Jones Arena this week, including Day'Ron Sharpe.

Sharpe is a 6-foot-9 center from Charlotte, North Carolina.

He has offers from schools like Georgetown, Kentucky, Florida, and UNC.

The four-star prospect is a member of the Class of 2020, but is wise beyond his years.

A reporter at the Top 100 Camp asked Sharpe, "In terms of Patrick Ewing, are you aware that he was a great player. Have you looked at him on YouTube?"

"Everybody knows who Patrick Ewing is," Sharpe responded, with a smile.

"I gotta ask," the reporter followed up. "Ok, you are aware of him as a player?"

Sharpe answered again, "Yes sir."

Patrick Ewing's playing career in the NBA was wrapping up about the same time Sharpe was born, but still, the current Hoyas head coach is one of the most well-known athletes in college basketball history.

Especially if you're a 6-foot-9 center who has an offer from Georgetown, like Sharpe.

Ewing played in three NCAA championship games, won two Olympic gold medals, and was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History.

He's a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, and even had a role in the 1996 movie Space Jam.

Everybody knows who Patrick Ewing is, indeed.