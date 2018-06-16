Montpelier Celebrates Juneteenth

James Madison’s Montpelier welcomed hundreds of people to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The name combines the month and date of June 19th, the day that the last enslaved people learned that they were finally free. This event is co-sponsored by the Orange County African American Historical Society and The Arts Center in Orange County. Juneteenth aims to honor those formerly enslaved individuals.

Archaeologists offered guests a window into the history of Montpelier and all the people who lived there. The historic home hosted living history re-enactments, live music, walking tours and a libation ceremony to honor ancestors at Montpelier’s slave cemetery.