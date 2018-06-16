GOP Candidate Riggleman Meets with Supporters in Albemarle County

Republicans are gathering for National Day of Action to kick-off the campaign season.

5th District GOP candidate Denver Riggleman welcomed supporters and volunteers to the party's Albemarle County headquarters on Berkmar Drive Saturday, June 16, as they prepared to make phone calls and knock on doors.

Riggleman, who is a co-owner of Silverback Distillery in Nelson County, says he see a lot of challenges; from operations to fundraising, and getting the volunteer base out.

The GOP nominee believes there's a policy difference between him and his Democratic challenger.

“As a small-business owner, anything that has to do with policy that helps with deregulation, tax cuts, and actually to make individual and institutionalized tax cuts permanent.that's something that's very important to me, and also transperacy,” said the candidate.

Riggleman will face Democrat Leslie Cockburn in the November election.