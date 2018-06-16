Albemarle County Park Hosts Crozet Car Show

Close to 70 car aficionados are showing off their rides to help Claudius Crozet Park.

Owners made a donation to the nonprofit park to enter their vehicles into the Crozet Car Show.

Families came out to take a look at all the cool cars, trucks, and motorcycles Saturday, June 16.

"It's a good opportunity to get to know your neighbors, to get to know a little bit about cars, maybe step back into the past and look at some of the historic cars here, or some of the neat exotic or foreign cars," said organizer Steve Sellers.

Each vehicle was entered into a different category based on style, brand, or age. The winner of each category took home a trophy.