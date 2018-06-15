Friday Night's Valley Baseball League Scores and Highlights

The Waynesboro Generals lost 4-0 at home against Covington on Friday night in the Valley Baseball League.

Both teams managed just six hits apiece.

The Generals (4-4) travel to Harrisonburg on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch.

The Turks defeated Staunton 3-2 in 11 innings on Friday.

Austin Embler tripled and scored the game-winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the 11th.

Staunton will be back in action at home against Front Royal on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.