UVa Recruiting Drake London in Basketball & Football

London is being recruited in basketball and football

Drake London is not the typical recruit at the Top 100 Camp.

Sure, the six-foot-five shooting guard from California has offers from many of the big schools, including USC, Oregon, and Arizona.

UVa is also on his list.

But what makes London different is he also has offers from many of those same schools in football.

He's thinking about playing both sports in college, which does present some obstacles.

"Some schools, like Georgetown, you can't really go play football there," says London. "There's that barrier, but I'm still undecided in doing both sports."

London says he's "80-percent" leaning towards playing both.

He has an offer from Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavaliers, and says the interaction between the football and basketball coaching staffs will be a major factor in his decision.

"Just how they accommodate each other," says London. "How they're going to go against each other, and how they're going to resolve that conflict between them."

The Wahoos' basketball coach has impressed London.

The rising senior at Moorpark High School in Southern California says, "Coach (Tony) Bennett is known for making players defensively. He's just a genuine guy. Very trustworthy, and really down-to-earth."

London is a three-star prospect on the basketball court.

"I slash and try to get to the cup, and then also be a three-point knockdown shooter."

He's a rated as a four-star prospect as a wide receiver on the gridiron, and using many of the same skills.

London says, "YAC. Yards after catch. That's what I like to pride myself on. I'm going to go get the ball at the high point, just like a rebound."

He's been checking out the UVa facilities while playing against the best of the best at the Top 100 Camp this week

"The basketball stuff and everything is great here," says London. "The level of competition is just what I need."

The camp concludes with the championship game on Saturday night, and Drake London will be taking an unofficial visit at Virginia on Monday.