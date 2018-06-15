Central Virginia Student-Athletes Earn All-State Honors

Central Virginia Student-Athletes Earn All-State HonorsPosted: Updated:
Derek Domecq will play baseball at Radford
Kevin Jarrell will play football at William & Mary
Fluvanna sophomore Andrew Ward
Campbell Brickhoouse will play soccer at William & Mary
Reported by Mike Shiers
