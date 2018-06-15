Central Virginia Student-Athletes Earn All-State Honors

Campbell Brickhoouse will play soccer at William & Mary

Kevin Jarrell will play football at William & Mary

Derek Domecq will play baseball at Radford

Western Albemarle senior Derek Domecq has been named First Team All-State at pitcher in VHSL Class-3 baseball.

Domecq has the most strikeouts (290), starts (350, and innings pitched (227.1) in program history.

He will play Division I baseball at Radford next year.

Monticello senior Kevin Jarrell is First Team, All-State at third base.

Jarrell has signed at William & Mary to play Quarterback for the Tribe.

Fluvanna County sophomore Andrew Ward earns a First Team, All-State nod for the outfield.

The Flucos played in the state semifinals for the first time in program history this season.

In Class-4 boys soccer, Charlottesville senior forward Campbell Brickhouse has been named First Team, All-State.

Brickhouse will continue his soccer career at William & Mary in the fall.

Black Knights' senior midfielder Issac Kenner and senior defender Lucas Higgins made Second Team, All-State.

Kenner has signed with Colorado College.

CHS advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals this year.

In Class-3 boys soccer, Spotswood junior defender Ian Kunkel, and Western Albemarle senior defender Jed Strickland were both named First Team, All-State.