Affordable Housing Project Gets Underway in Albemarle County

A new affordable housing project is underway in Albemarle County.

Crews have broken ground on land in the area between Mountainwood and Country Green Roads.

The complex, called Brookdale, is being paid for with bonds and tax credits. The project is a collaborative effort between the county, the Economic Development Authority, and Pinnacle Construction.

The units must remain designated as affordable housing for 30 years, and serve households with incomes that fall below 60 percent of the area's average income.

The apartments will be surrounded by several market-value households.

“This development is keeping with the county's overall neighborhood model concept, where there's a mixture of housing types and housing affordability within the neighborhood,” says Ron White, Albemarle County’s chief of housing.

Another affordable housing unit, called Timberland Park, is right around the corner from Brookdale on Old Lynchburg Road.

That site is close to completion and White says it will have around 84 units.