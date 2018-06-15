People Sign Petition to Help Reduce Harm of Undocumented Inmates

A petition has been created to end a policy at a regional jail dealing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The petition is requesting that the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail end its voluntary protocol to give notice to ICE 48 hours before releasing an undocumented inmate.

The ACRJ board voted back in January to keep the current protocol in place.

Those in opposition say it could cause undue harm, while those in favor say it's a public safety issue.