Trial Against Fluvanna Prison to Extend Longer than Anticipated

Testimony will pick up again on Monday, June 18, in Charlottesville’s federal court in the case against the Fluvanna Women's Correctional Center, which is accused of not providing inmates with proper healthcare.

The trial began Monday, June 11, and was originally intended to wrap up on Friday. However, the bench trial is now set to continue into next week.

On Friday, June 15, prosecutors again questioned the department of corrections about its role in a settlement in 2016 involving similar charges against the prison. When the correctional center came under judicial fire that time, it was ordered to restructure its healthcare system after a court found inmates lacked proper care.

After that decision, the correctional center’s medical director says that many employees quit and staff numbers were so low that the building was often without medical personnel on weekends.

The Legal Aid Justice Center, which is representing the plaintiffs, claims three women died between 2017 and 2018 due to improper care. It says this loss could’ve been prevented if better care had been taken.

The LAJC is asking on behalf of the women that the judge hold the state in contempt, to enforce the settlement agreement reached in 2016, and to modify that agreement in very specific ways to ensure better care for the women at the prison.