Store Owners Concerned about Sales as Block of W. Main Street Closes

A block of West Main Street will close over the weekend

The 900 block of West Main Street in downtown Charlottesville will close on Friday, June 15, and remain closed throughout the weekend.

This street closure has business owners concerned that this will affect their bottom lines.

Some owners say customers might have a difficult time locating their stores.

The city of Charlottesville is closing the street because crews have to remove a crane they used while constructing a new apartment building.

The city also says it worked with the economic planning department to notify businesses about the closure. However, the owner of Benny DeLuca’s says business has already been tough recently because of all the construction.

"I don't see people often out on the street after a certain time,” says DayJaun Massie, who works at Benny DeLuca’s. “And if it’s gonna be like this, then I can't imagine what it’s going to be like when they actually start shutting stuff down here in a couple of hours."

The city says that if you need to get to one of those businesses, you can use the detour.

That block of West Main Street will close Friday at 8 p.m. and reopen Sunday night.