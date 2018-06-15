CASPCA Outfits Animals with Devices to Monitor Activity Levels, Health

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is updating its operations and incorporating technology into pets’ health.

Thanks to a new partnership with Crutchfield, the shelter is currently monitoring 10 of its animals using special electronic devices that connect to their collars.

The Fitbit-like devices allow workers to monitor sleep times, activity levels, and food intake of the cats and dogs.

“The purpose of this is really just to provide healthier outcomes for some of the animals we have here at the shelter,” says Angie Gunter, the executive director of the CASPCA. “We want to reduce anxiety in some of the dogs and cats that we’ve noticed have high anxiety levels or are shy, and we also want to reduce obesity here.”

All of the devices were donated to the shelter by Crutchfield.

The CASPCA hopes this will allow workers to better treat pets with health concerns so that they will get adopted more easily.