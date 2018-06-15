Orange County Launches Summer Food Service Program

Summer can be one of the hungriest times of the year for children.

"During the school year, the kids have access to breakfast and lunch when they come to school. In the summer, though, it can be very difficult for families because people are at work, or people are at home and don't necessarily have what they need at home to feed kids all summer long," said Linda Blair, supervisor for nutrition.

Orange County Public Schools kicked off its free meal program Friday, June 15. The program offers free meals to kids aged 18 and younger at locations all over the county.

Meals will be provided at a first-come-first served basis at Taylor Education Administration Complex (TEAC), 200 Dailey Drive, Orange, VA 22960. Breakfast will be available 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., while lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The following summer school sites will offer breakfast, lunch or snack:

Gordon-Barbour Elementary School: lunch 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (6/11-6/22 & 7/9-7/31)

Locust Grove Elementary School: snack 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. & lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. (6/18-6/22)

Locust Grove Elementary School: snack 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. & lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. (7/9-7/20)

Locust Grove Middle School: breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a,m, & lunch 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (6/18-6/28)

Locust Grove Primary School: lunch 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (7/9-7/20)

Oakbrook: snack 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (7/24)

Orange County High School: breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. & lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (6/18-6/28 & 7/9-7/31)

Orange Elementary School: breakfast 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. & lunch 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (7/9-7/20)

Orange Estates: snack 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (7/31)

Prospect Heights Middle School: breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. & lunch 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (6/18-6/28)Town of Orange Selma Drive: snack 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (7/26)

Unionville Elementary School: lunch 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (7/9-7/20)

The county will be offering free meals until July 31. All you have to do is show up, there's no financial documentation needed.