Family Still Searching for New Home After Flooding Damaged Ivy House

An Albemarle County family is still searching for a place to live, weeks after floodwaters damaged their house.

The Barbour family has been hotel hopping since the torrential rains on May 30 made their house unsafe and unlivable.

A GoFundMe page has so far raised close to $14,000 to help the family.

Kiara Barbour says her family has been flooded with donations and letters offering support.

Barbour says her family has searched for apartments and homes to rent, but says everything they've found is either too small or too expensive.

“It's kind of hard because my grandfather wants to stay close to home, but it’s kind of hard to do that because there's none around here. And there are some, but they don't want to rent out to certain people and it's hard, it’s hard," Kiara said.

The family has spent close to $1,000 on hotels over the last two weeks.

Kiara Barbour says she and her family just want a home-cooked meal, and a place to call home.

The family's goal is to raise enough money to put a down payment on a home.