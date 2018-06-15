Virginia Secretary of Education Meets with School Leaders in Albemarle County

Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni visited Albemarle Country Friday to meet with school leaders.

The meeting at Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) Friday, June 15, focused on issues in higher education: dual enrollment program, transfer of credit issues, retention, and the budget.

The secretary says PVCC is one of the top community colleges in the nation, and wanted to know what it needs from the state. Many of the issues PVCC is facing are a reflection of those at other community colleges in the commonwealth.

“As far as the governor's priorities and out priorities concern, we really see community colleges really playing a critical role in addressing the variety of jobs that are available in the industry right now, and addressing the different career pathways and making that easier for young learners and adult learners,” said Qarni.

While Governor Ralph Northam and the Department of Education have their priorities for the commonwealth, they say it's important to get feedback from the experts in the field.

Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni is in the process of meeting with all 23 community colleges in the commonwealth. The goal is to get an understanding of things before making important decisions.