Virginia Secretary of Education Meets with School Leaders in Albemarle County

Virginia Secretary of Education Meets with School Leaders in Albemarle CountyPosted: Updated:
Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni meeting with school leaders in Albemarle Country
Atif Qarni
Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni meeting with school leaders in Albemarle Country
Virginia Secretary of Education Meets with School Leaders in Albemarle CountyMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story