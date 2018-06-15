Charlottesville to Host Virginia Women's Employment Summit

06/15/2018 Release from the City of Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - In an effort to explore new and exciting career opportunities for women, the City of Charlottesville is hosting the Virginia Women’s Employment Summit at Downtown Mall's CitySpace (100 5th Street NE) on Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be three hours of fruitful discussion about non-traditional careers, including information technology, construction/skilled trades, and entrepreneurship. Topics will include salary negotiation, positive body language, and sure-fire interview techniques. Additionally, an image consultant will be available to answer questions about dressing for success.

Dr. Jennifer McCune, Premier Level V Independent Consultant and Lexus Achiever with Rodan & Fields, will provide the keynote address: Dream It, Believe It, Live it! Choose A Career Path To Live the Life Of Your Dreams!

An employer panel will feature women leaders from Martin Horn, VDOT, City of Charlottesville Information Technology, and A Taste of Home Southern Cuisine. Additionally, Cathy Stapleton, owner of Speakeasy and Company, will provide an interactive presentation on being the best “YOU” when presenting yourself.

The Charlottesville Virginia Women’s Employment Summit is sponsored by the City of Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, the Virginia Employment Commission, Jobs for Veterans Services Grant, and Virginia Career Works.

Stop by to learn more about career opportunities you may never have thought of before! Lunch will be provided, and the event is FREE and open to the public. This event is not limited to women, and veterans/military spouses are strongly encouraged to attend!

Pre-Registration is required, and can be found at www.charlottesville.org/jobcenter or call 434-970-3933. Parking validation will be provided for the Market Street Parking Garage.