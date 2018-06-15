Crash Impacts Traffic on Route 29 Southbound in Albemarle County

Accident on Route 29 Southbound in Albemarle County

A tractor-trailer accident on Route 29 / Monacan Trail Road caused major travel headaches for people in southern Albemarle County.

Police say a tractor-trailer collided with another vehicle around 7 a.m. Friday, June 15, closing all southbound lanes and bringing traffic to a standstill near Faber Road in Covesville.

The tractor-trailer also caught fire, and leaked fuel onto the roadway.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

Crews worked for hours to clean-up scene, and the Virginia Department of Transportation had advised drivers to use alternate routes.

Authorities were able to reroute the southbound traffic onto one of the northbound lanes, as well as create detours.

VDOT announced at 2:46 p.m. that the accident was cleared.