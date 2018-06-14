Discussion on New Location for Boys and Girls Club Tabled

The school board is waiting to decide on a new location for the Boys and Girls Club

Along with discussing funding, the Albemarle County School Board also tabled a decision over building a brand new location for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia.

The group wants to break ground where the current driver’s education track is, located between Jack Jouett Middle School and Albemarle High School.

On Thursday, June 15, school board members reviewed the driver’s ed program to determine if it can be moved elsewhere.

“The Boys and Girls Club doesn't have competitors, we only have partners,” says James Pierce, the CEO of Boys and Girls Club. “And so what the driver’s ed program does, what the EDEP [Extended Day Enrichment Program] program does, what the Boys and Girls Club does, we're all in this to develop young people."

Pierce adds that throughout this process, the groups can't lose sight of that goal to develop the area’s youth.

The school board is asking its staff to meet with the club and look for another location in the meantime.