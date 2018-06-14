Thursday's Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

Patrick McColl drove in four runs for the Tom Sox

Charlottesville scored six times with two outs in the 4th inning.

Pat McColl went 2-for-3 with four RBI, and the Tom Sox beat Harrisonburg 11-4 at Cville Weekly Ballpark on Thursday night.

Charlottesville led 1-0 heading into the 4th inning, and blew the game open by scoring six times with two outs.

Former Miller School star Jack Morris scored four times for the Tom Sox (7-2).

Waynesboro went on the road to win 4-1 at Covington.

Tyler Trovinger had two hits and two RBI.

Staunton scored fourteen unanswered runs to come from behind and beat Strasburg 17-9.

Eight of those runs came in the 9th inning, when the game was tied 9-9.

Brandon Hernandez hit two home runs and scored four times for the Braves.