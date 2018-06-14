Areas in the Valley Introduce New Plan to Provide More Skilled Workers

A new strategic plan aims to provide skilled works for important positions

Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County have a new 10-year strategic plan for career and technical development.

The goal is to provide skilled workers for critical positions, which companies in the area say is getting harder to accomplish.

The Virginia Group, a Lexington-based consultant, interviewed people in the education system, local employers, and workforce development.

The group evaluated what's currently offered, identified the assets and gaps, and determined a course for the future.