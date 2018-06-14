Fishersville Community Gathers to Oppose Separation of Immigrant Families

People are opposing the separation of immigrant children from their parents

People gathered for a vigil on Thursday, June 14, with a clear message: families belong together.

Dozens of people in Fishersville held signs opposing the separation of immigrant children from their parents at the southwest border.

The vigil was a response to the Trump administration's zero tolerance for illegal immigration, which calls for prosecuting adults and placing children in the Department of Health and Human Services.

One of the vigil's organizers says separating families to deter illegal immigration is not in keeping with American values.

“This is a moment,” says Alison Bell, who attended the vigil. “This is a moment when children are being separated from their parents. These children are innocent. They haven't done anything to deserve this. And their parents by in large are coming here for their children’s sake, because they want to give their children a fighting chance."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded on Thursday to heavy criticism from the church community saying illegal immigration is a crime and having children does not provide immunity.