Albemarle's Daniel Starr Named VHSL Boys Soccer Class 5 Player of the Year

Albemarle junior forward Daniel Starr was named the VHSL Class-5 boys soccer Player of the Year on Thursday.

Starr scored a team-high 33-goals this season, and helped lead the Patriots to a state title.

AHS head coach Zach Laird was named the Class-5 Coach of the Year.

His team finished the season with a record of 20-0-1.

Junior forward Brandon Mahon, senior midfielder Andrew Weber, and senior goalie Thomas Leckrone were also named First Team All-State.

Louisa County pitcher Tristan Snyder has been named First Team All-State in Class-4 baseball.

The senior threw a no-hitter for the Lions this season.

He has signed to continue his baseball career at William & Mary.

Madison County junior Logyn Estes has been named First Team All-State as a pitcher in Class-2 softball.

Estes was named the Player of the Year last season, after helping lead the Mountaineers to their first state championship since 1995.

Madison had a 32-game winning streak, dating back to last season, before losing in the Region Championship game this year.

Mountaineers' sophomore Hannah Johnson was named First Team, All-State at second base.

East Rockingham junior Autumn Bailey earned the nod at catcher.

R.E. Lee junior midfielder Kyle Stenzel and junior defender Cooper Yurish have both been named First Team All-State in Class-2 boys soccer.

The Leemen had four more players named Second-Team All-State: junior forward Thomas Otteni, junior midfielder Marcos Sasia, junior midfielder Carson Murray, and junior defender Luke Gaines.

R.E. Lee started the season with 23 consecutive wins.

They won the Class-2, Region-B championship, and advanced all the way to the state semifinals.

Stuarts Draft junior goalie Taurean Bizzell was also named First-Team All-State