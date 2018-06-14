UVa Basketball Recruit Patrick Williams Playing at Top 100 Camp

Some of the best high school basketball players in the nation are at John Paul Jones Arena this week for the 25th annual NBPA Top 100 Camp.

The camp is being held at JPJ for the 11th year in a row.

Class of 2019 shooting guard Casey Morsell verbally committed to the Cavaliers in April.

The four-star guard from Washington D.C. is not at the Top 100 Camp.

The UVa men's basketball team only has one scholarship available for the Class of 2019, and head coach Tony Bennett has made a number of offers.

Patrick Williams has an offer from the 'Hoos, as well as schools like Pittsburgh, Florida State, and Louisville.

The six-foot-eight small forward hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and he is listed as a four-star prospect.

"I'm versatile," says Williams. "I can shoot, dribble, and create for other players. Just well-rounded. I can pretty much do it all, and guard all positions."

Williams says he's enjoyed the opportunity to check out the Virginia campus at the Top 100 Camp.

"I don't know much about the program yet, but seeing this, it's definitely nice," says Williams. "It was good, because I can see the gym. I can see myself playing in the gym. Just the whole campus, really, I get to see and get a feel for."