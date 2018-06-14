Sporting Equipment Donated to Kids in Greene County

A business is helping children in Greene County get active by giving them free sporting goods equipment.

June 14, Umansky Honda handed out a total of nearly 50 basketballs, soccer balls and other gear to children at the Youth Development Council of Greene County summer camp at Dover-Foxcroft Farm.

Umansky partnered with the American Heart Association to help make Thursday's donation possible.

"We want the kids involved, we want everyone outdoors," said James Fretwell, Umansky Honda.

Members of the community donated the equipment at the American Heart Association's annual Heart Ball.

Release from the American Heart Association:

Join the American Heart Association for a Sports Day presentation of donated sporting goods equipment at the Youth Development Council of Greene’s Summer Camp at Dover-Foxcroft farm. The American Heart Association and Umansky Honda will present sporting goods equipment to the children collected during the first “Bring a Ball to the Ball campaign”.

Umansky Honda was able to collect sporting goods equipment at the Heart and Stroke Ball, held on April 14, and in their local stores throughout the month of May. At Sports Day at the summer camp the children will each be given sports equipment to take home to encourage them to move more with their families.

Umansky Honda of Charlottesville partnered with the American Heart Association to help children in our area MOVE MORE! Nearly 37% of all of Charlottesville area elementary school students are classified as overweight or obese. The American Heart Association’s goal of the “Bring A Ball to the Ball” campaign is to provide equitable access to children in after-school and summer programs in the local community with the resources needed to help our most at risk students move more, eat smart and be well.

The American Heart Association recommends that kids get at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity activity every day. Being physically active is key in living a healthy lifestyle. Participation in sports and athletic activities is proven to have a number of lifelong benefits for children and youth. Aside from helping children to maintain healthy weight and improve strength, sports and athletic activities build character, improves social skills and team building skills, promotes self-esteem and teaches discipline.

Bring A Ball to A Ball was a part of the 20th Annual Heart and Stroke Ball. This year the American Heart Association raised $225,000 at Ball to help fight Virginia’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers –heart disease and stroke. Each year nearly 20,000 Virginians lose their lives to cardiovascular disease (heart disease, stroke and other vascular diseases). To further support the work of the American Heart Association in the Charlottesville area visit www.CharlottesvilleVAHeartBall.org or www.CharlottesvilleHeartWalk.org.

The American Heart Association is the nation’s premier volunteer health agency dedicated to reducing disability and death from cardiovascular diseases and stroke, the nation‘s No. 1 and No. 5 killers. Our impact goal is by 2020, to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20% while reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20%.