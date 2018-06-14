CVEC Using Drones to Check Transmission Lines

CVEC Using Drones to Check Transmission LinesPosted: Updated:
Drone used to inspect CVEC transmission lines
Drone control being used to inspect CVEC transmission lines
Drone flying around CVEC transmission lines
Jason Palmer
CVEC Using Drones to Check Transmission LinesMore>>
Reported by Annie Schroeder
Reported by Annie Schroeder
Annie joined the NBC29 team as a reporter in June 2018. She received a degree in media studies from Radford University. You can email her story ideas at aschroeder@nbc29.com or follow her on Twitter - @AnnieNBC29.Full Story
Annie joined the NBC29 team as a reporter in June 2018. She received a degree in media studies from Radford University. You can email her story ideas at aschroeder@nbc29.com or follow her on Twitter - @AnnieNBC29.Full Story