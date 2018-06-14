Charlottesville School Board Recognizing Historic Students, New Scholarship

The Charlottesville School Board is recognizing a dozen ground-breaking students.

The “Charlottesville Twelve” were the first African-American students to attend the city's integrated Venable Elementary School and Lane High School in 1959.

The living members have now established a scholarship, and the School Board will honor the group for this effort during its meeting Thursday, June 14.

Kely Kossi will be receiving $5,000 from the new scholarship. She says she's honored to be recognized alongside this historic group of individuals.

"I feel like I'm a part a bigger story, like a continuation of something bigger. And as the scholarship was history and now I'm just a part of that," said the student.

Kossi says she'll be using the money for books and tuition as she gets ready to start George Mason University.