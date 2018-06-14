Charlottesville School Board Recognizing Historic Students, New Scholarship

Charlottesville School Board Recognizing Historic Students, New ScholarshipPosted: Updated: Jun 14, 2018 06:17 PM
Venable Elementary School
Kely Kossi
Charlottesville School Board Recognizing Historic Students, New ScholarshipMore>>
Reported by Carly Kempler
Reported by Carly Kempler
Carly joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2018 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Maryland. To contact her or share your story ideas, you can email her at ckempler@nbc29.com and follow her on Twitter @CarlyKemplerFull Story
Carly joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2018 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Maryland. To contact her or share your story ideas, you can email her at ckempler@nbc29.com and follow her on Twitter @CarlyKemplerFull Story