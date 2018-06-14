Workforce Training Grants Approved for Cybersecurity at BRCC and Craft Brewing at PVCC

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A new panel of state officials and business leaders has approved a new grant to help train Virginians in making wine, cider, craft beer and hard liquor.

Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Wednesday the GO Virginia board had approved a $250,000 grant for Piedmont Virginia Community College and Germanna Community College.

The funds will be used to establish two new training centers and to develop a new curriculum to help train candidates in making alcoholic beverages.

GO Virginia also approved two other workforce grants. They are a $200,000 grant for a cybersecurity program at Blue Ridge Community College and a $130,000 grant for a welding program at Rappahannock Community College.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.