Former Delegate Morrissey Appeals Revocation of Law License

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Richmond lawyer who was found guilty of professional misconduct is appealing the revocation of his law license.

A three-judge panel found in March that Joe Morrissey committed a criminal or deliberately wrongful act that reflects adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness to practice law.

In 2014, Morrissey was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor involving sexual relations with his then-17-year-old receptionist, whom he later married. The Virginia State Bar argued that the misconduct was especially egregious and undermined public confidence.

Morrissey is a former state delegate, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney and Richmond mayoral candidate. This is the second time his law license has been revoked.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Morrissey has asked the Virginia Supreme Court to put the revocation on hold while he appeals.

