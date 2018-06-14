Dozens Take Part in UVA Girls Day

Close to 80 young women tried out some new trades for Girls Day at the University of Virginia.

Facilities Management headed up the event Thursday, June 14, which aims to encourage girls ages 10 through 16 to explore the construction industry.

The young ladies put on safety goggles and hard hats to try some new activities. They toured the Carr's Hill renovation project site, as well as learned about making cabinets and signs at the Facilities Management workshop.

Participants also attended an exhibitor fair where more than 30 vendors hosted activities and demonstrations for the girls to try.

“We have a trade show where girls get to do hands on construction projects. They’ll get to lay a brick wall, do some plumbing, do some electrical work. So, really learn what the trades are and learn what architects and engineers do,” said UVA Facilities Management Project Coordinator Caitlin Murtaugh.

The keynote speaker for the day was UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams. She says she hopes to act as a role model for the young women, showing them how hard work and determination can make excelling in a male-dominated industry possible.