Grocery Chain with Plans for Pantops Facing Lawsuit in North Carolina

A German grocery chain bound for Albemarle County has backed out of plans to build three stores in North Carolina.

A lawsuit filed by a developer claims Lidl breached contract for pulling out of projects in Cary, Wilmington and Charlotte.

The developer is seeking $1 million in damages.

NBC29 reached out to Lidl about its Albemarle County plans, which includes a store in the Pantops area. The grocery chain will not comment on specific sites, but says it has a number in development around Virginia.

Lidl released the following statement: