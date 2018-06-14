Grocery Chain with Plans for Pantops Facing Lawsuit in North Carolina

Concept art for Lidl Grocery Store for Pantops in Albemarle County ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A German grocery chain bound for Albemarle County has backed out of plans to build three stores in North Carolina.
A lawsuit filed by a developer claims Lidl breached contract for pulling out of projects in Cary, Wilmington and Charlotte.
The developer is seeking $1 million in damages.
NBC29 reached out to Lidl about its Albemarle County plans, which includes a store in the Pantops area. The grocery chain will not comment on specific sites, but says it has a number in development around Virginia.
Lidl released the following statement:
Lidl is a company that takes its business responsibilities seriously. Lidl US has brought new retail options, lower prices, and thousands of jobs to the communities in which we operate along the east coast. Our customers have given us positive feedback, and we look forward to continuing our expansion and opening more stores in Virginia and across our markets along the east coast.
When we have an opportunity to present our case, it will become apparent that the allegations in the complaint are without merit. We look forward to the opportunity to respond and will be vigorously contesting the claims made in the lawsuit.