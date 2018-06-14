Charlottesville Police Dept. Announce Dates for Ice Cream With A Cop

06/14/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

(June 14, 2018) For the past three years, the CPF has been sponsoring "Ice Cream with a Cop" for the community.

We invite everyone in the community to come out to one of the five locations (see flyer attached) to enjoy a tasty Kona Ice treat on us and meet their neighborhood officer.

This year we are not only going to popular local parks around town, but we are going into neighborhoods to reach people who may not have transportation to come to us. These events are just one of many ways we are bringing the police and community together to build positive relationships. Plus, everyone enjoys a cool treat on a hot day!

The Charlottesville Police Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization of local citizens who help provide our police with the tools and training they need to do their best work. The Foundation supports the Charlottesville Police Department by providing resources for innovative programs to improve public safety, such as the Ice Cream with a Cop events.