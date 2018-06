Farmington Hosts Boar's Head in Jefferson Swim League Season Opener

The Jefferson Swim League began its 52nd season on Wednesday

Wednesday was Opening Night in the Jefferson Swim League.

Sixteen of the eighteen teams in the JSL dove into the pool to begin the league's 52nd season of competition.

Our camera was out at Farmington Country Club, as the Frogs were hosting the Boar's Head Sports Club.

It was a non-scoring meet, so taking a break for ice cream is A-OK.

There are close to 29-hundred swimmers in the JSL this season.

The league holds meets every Wednesday night throughout the summer, with the championship meet on July 27th and 28th at UVa's Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Fairview has won four-consecutive Jefferson Swim League championships, and twenty-six of the last twenty-seven.