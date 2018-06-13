VDOT Looking to Improve I-81 Corridor, Wants Public Input

The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to improve the Interstate 81 corridor, and it kicked off this conversation in Augusta County on Wednesday, June 13.

More than 100 community members turned out Wednesday night at Blue Ridge Community College to see the data, look at different sections of I-81, and weigh in on safety and congestion.

Staunton’s planning manager says it's important to get input from people who use I-81 so that a better plan can be developed. He says the interstate is unique.

"All other interstates in Virginia, generally speaking, have reoccurring congestion,” says Terry Short, of VDOT Staunton District. “So, you know, the long couple-mile backups of congestion. And on 81, the overwhelming majority are incident-based. So our delays are incident-based."

VDOT hopes to have a plan and list of projects in the hands of state legislators by November.

If you'd like to weigh in, click here.