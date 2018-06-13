Supervisors Vote to Increase Salaries, Aid SPCA Growth at Meeting

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, June 13, to look at potential changes to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Supervisors approved a special-use permit and some zoning changes to help the ASPCA grow.

The changes will let the shelter construct new additions at its current facility and provide additional parking.

The ASPCA will also move all of its cats into one building, provide more space for kennels, and eventually build a new training facility.

The board also approved a slight raise for supervisors.

It voted to increase salaries by $325 per supervisor year, which is a 2 percent increase overall.

Ann Mallek, the chair of the board, will also get a stipend of $1,800, and vice-chairman Diantha McKeel will get $35 dollars per meeting if Mallek is absent and she has to chair it.

Supervisors’ wages come from tax payer money.

The pay raise will go in effect on July 1.