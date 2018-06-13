2017 Crime Report Released for Albemarle County

Albemarle County's crime report for 2017 has now been released to the public.

The report looks at crime data and efforts by the department within the community.

Police officers made nearly 2,300 arrests last year and answered over 47,000 calls for service. The average response time for a Priority One call was about five minutes and 12 seconds.

The county saw a 21 percent increase in vehicle thefts, but saw a 52 percent decrease in robberies.

The full report appears below.