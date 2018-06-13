Consortium Discusses Role of Technology in Society at Conference at UVA

Whether you like it or not, it looks like social media is here for the long haul - and that's just one of many topics that is taking center stage at the University of Virginia right now.

About 200 scholars are in Charlottesville on Wednesday, June 13, to dissect how technology affects our everyday lives and what we can expect moving forward.

This conference is a special occurrence for Charlottesville because the Consortium of Humanities Centers and Institutes only meets in the United States every two to three years. For this reunion, the chosen location was UVA.

On Wednesday, leaders of CHCI got together for an orientation to look at what's in store. They want to focus on the role technology is playing in the 21st century.

One highlight will be a panel that looks at how social media played a part in the violence that unfolded in Charlottesville last summer.

UVA professors say that the fact CHCI chose this university for the conference is a great opportunity to put the community on the map.

"Well, we really hope that this is a way for our community, for our students, our faculty here, to really engage and to get a sense of how interlinked the conversations are about living in the 21st century and what the issues are," says Debjani Ganguly, an English professor at UVA.

Throughout the rest of the week, panelists will spotlight technologies like social media platforms and artificial intelligence.

The conference started on Wednesday and will go through the weekend.