Albemarle County Supervisors Moving Forward with Biscuit Run Project

Albemarle County is moving full steam ahead on a new community park at Biscuit Run.

The project had previously been placed on hold until the state leased the property to the county earlier this year.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the next step in the process at its meeting on Wednesday, June 13. That next step is to create a master plan for what Biscuit Run Park will look like, which includes community input.

The $80,000 master plan will work with state guidelines for the 99-year-long property lease, which includes keeping 80 percent of the site covered by trees.

The money will cover a consultant's architectural and engineering design services.

Since March, county staff have installed a control-access gate at Biscuit Run and worked on existing trails.

"The new Biscuit Run Park is going to be a tremendous asset to the community,” says Liz Palmer, an Albemarle County supervisor. “We are really excited about it. We have to plan how that's going to be best utilized by the community, what the community needs. So we're getting together a group of folks who are knowledgeable and interested and to help plan it."

A preliminary timeline for the project indicates that a final design review for Biscuit Run Park should be done this winter.

A community input meeting for this project is set for Tuesday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at the County Office Building on 5th Street.