Renovations Nearing Completion at Historic Charlottesville Preschool

A historic Charlottesville preschool is wrapping up the final touches of a massive renovation project.

Barrett Early Learning Center is completing the work that's been underway for five year now.

Areas like the kitchen, restrooms and classrooms have been remodeled.

The center almost closed down in 2013 due to financial concerns, but community support helped them pull through.

Now, with a full staff and customers, the center is hopeful for the future.

"It's a legacy, and I'm happy to be a part of it. And I want to continue to see it strive and do really well, because I know it was here to help my family and many other families I'm familiar with in Charlottesville," said Barrett Early Learning Center Executive Director Deborah Rogers.

The center also replaced its fire escapes and have made the building more eco-friendly with sustainable flooring.