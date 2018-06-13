Judge Aims to Get 2 August 11th Federal Lawsuits to Settle

A judge wants Unite the Right rally participant Christopher Charles Cantwell and two counter-protesters to settle their dueling federal lawsuits.

Cantwell filed a nearly $1 million lawsuit back in December 2017, accusing Emily Gorcenski and Kristopher Goad of "malicious prosecution" stemming from the torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia on August 11, 2017.

Cantwell was with hundreds of Unite the Right rally supporters when they surrounded counterprotesters - which included Gorcenski and Goad - at the statue of Thomas Jefferson at the UVA Rotunda that night.

Fights broke out between the two sides, and pepper spray appears to have been used at some point during the scuffles.

Cantwell is charged with a felony count of illegal use of tear gas. However, he claims Gorcenski and Goad used pepper spray on themselves to "discredit, vex and harass him."

Gorcenski and Goad filed a countersuit against Cantwell in February 2018, claiming he has harassed them in person and online for months. Their lawsuit seeks $500,000 in damages from Cantwell.

A settlement conference is set for July 13.

A jury is scheduled to hear the charge against Cantwell during a five-day trial in Albemarle Circuit Court starting on July 13.