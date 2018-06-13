Charge Upgraded to 1st-Degree Murder in Woolen Mills Killing

Authorities on the scene of East Market homicide investigation in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

Albemarle County prosecutors are clearing the way to take an alleged gang member to trial on the highest possible charges following a brutal murder last summer.

June 13, the commonwealth dropped second-degree murder charges against Eduardo Zelaya in favor of more serious charges.

The Manassas-area man now faces a count of first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduction, and criminal street gang participation.

The charges stem from the death of 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara. The victim’s body was discovered in a creek within the Woolen Mills area on July 4, 2017.

Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya, Juan Carlos Argueta, and Jose Luis Escobar-Umana are also charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators believe that some of the suspects may have affiliation with MS-13, an international criminal organization formed in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

Zelaya waived his right to a speedy trial, and his attorney is expected back in court December 3 to firm up scheduling.

A four-day jury trial for Escobar-Umana is scheduled to start on August 20, while Amaya’s trial is set to get underway on August 24.

Argueta's jury trial will get underway September 4.