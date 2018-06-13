Charge Upgraded to 1st-Degree Murder in Woolen Mills Killing

Charge Upgraded to 1st-Degree Murder in Woolen Mills KillingPosted: Updated:
Eduardo Zelaya
Authorities on the scene of East Market homicide investigation in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)
Charge Upgraded to 1st-Degree Murder in Woolen Mills KillingMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story