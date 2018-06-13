Traffic Alert: Partial West Main Street Closure June 15-17

Release from the City of Charlottesville:

West Main Street adjacent to The Flats and the Standard will be closed this weekend with a detour onto Ridge/Cherry/Roosevelt Brown to facilitate bringing down the crane used for construction at the Standard. Access to all businesses will remain open

The detour will begin at 8 p.m. Friday night, June 15, 2018 and continue through 8 p.m. Sunday night, June 17, 2018.

BUS SERVICE

Due to the closure of West Main St, Charlottesville Area Transit Routes 7, 9, 12, and the Trolley will not serve bus stops between Ridge McIntire Rd and Roosevelt Brown Blvd beginning at 8 p.m. Friday through the end of service Sunday.