Updated: Authorities Investigating Fatal Incident in Waynesboro

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the area of a motel near Waynesboro.

Deputies responded to the 400-block of Three Notched Mountain Highway around 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, June 13. They found a man who had been shot near the Colony House Motel.

The victim died at the scene, and a person has been detained by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows two men had been involved in a fight before a single shot was fired.

An employee tells NBC29 that those involved in the shooting did not work there, nor were they guests at the motel. That employee also said the shooting happened behind the building.

The sheriff’s office has not release the names of the victim or the person detained.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

